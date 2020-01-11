view archive »

News ImageJanuary 11, 2020  $14 Bunny Adoptions Begin Today!Hop on down to OC Animal Care and FIND SOME BUNNY TO LOVE!

Beginning January 11th through the month of February, we are having $14 bunny adoptions.

Please help all of our floppy eared friends find the homes they've been waiting for! ( View PDF )
News ImageJanuary 8, 2020  We Need YOUR HELP!INCOMING!

We need YOUR HELP! OC Animal Care is bringing in a large impound of rabbits TODAY. We've hopped into action and already brought in almost ONE HUNDRED rabbits and expect at least ONE HUNDRED more. Please DONATE or SHARE! Check out the list below of the supplies we need the most for our new friends.

  • Timothy Hay
  • Rabbit Pellets(Kruses brand)
  • rabbit bowls
  • resting boards(peg board)
  • Timothy Hay manger
  • rabbit Chews
  • Plastic rabbit tubes
  • salt lick
  • small pet carriers

These items have also been added to our amazon wishlist! Check it out at: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1RLVXG7Y9HMNV?ref_=wl_share
December 23, 2019  OC Animal Care Director's Transition

We would like to announce the resignation of Mike Kaviani, current Director of OC Animal Care. Mr. Kaviani has accepted the position of Chief Program Officer for a national non-profit organization and will transition from his role at the County by the end of the year.

Mr. Kaviani joined OC Animal Care in August 2018 and has been a valuable member of the County’s team, sharing his animal welfare expertise. His work and contributions have been instrumental in initiating the implementation of OC Animal Care’s Strategic Plan. As a result, OC Animal Care has seen positive outcomes such as an increase in live release rates, expansion of the kitten foster program, and initiation of dog play groups to provide animal enrichment.

A recruitment will begin immediately for a permanent replacement. In the interim, OC Animal Care will continue to be guided by its strategic plan, and we are confident the progress and good work will continue.

We thank Mr. Kaviani for his service to the County, and we wish him well in his new endeavor.

News ImageJanuary 2, 2020  Pepe Is Still Looking For His Forever HomePepe is playful and enjoys going to small dog playgroups and running zoomies around the yard! Pepe was seized during a field animal cruelty investigation so he needs patience and extra loving care. Because of this, Pepe will only be adoptable through an application and interview process to ensure the best possible home for him.

Better hurry! We will be closing the link soon!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3ZP8P7K
News ImageDecember 26, 2019  December Events at OC Animal Care Helped 141 Pets Find a Home for the Pawlidays!OC Animal Care hosted their annual Pawliday Adoption Event and Santa Photos every Saturday during the month of December! The shelter's Pawliday event was a huge success! 141 pets (105 cats, 25 dogs, 6 bunnies and 5 exotic animals) were adopted and found fur-ever homes on Saturday, December 21. OC Libraries joined in the festivities and hosted a booth to raise awareness about their organization. The shelter volunteers also hosted a spinning wheel giveaway booth, bake sale table and even gave away free pets tags to event attendees! We cannot thank everyone enough for adopting and coming out to support OC Animal Care!

The shelter also hosted Santa Photos every Saturday in December until Christmas! OC Animal Care offered the public to bring their furry friend down to take a photo with jolly St. Nick to raise funds for the shelter’s medical pets program. A total of $1,344 was raised to help our shelter pets through the Noble Friends Foundation for OC Animal Care! Special thanks to all who came out to take a photo with Santa, and for OC Animal Care’s amazing volunteers who ran the Santa Photo booth!
January 15, 2020
11:00 AMRabbit Adoption Promotion!Hop on down to OC Animal Care and FIND SOME BUNNY TO LOVE!

January 16, 2020
11:00 AMRabbit Adoption Promotion!Hop on down to OC Animal Care and FIND SOME BUNNY TO LOVE!

January 17, 2020
11:00 AMRabbit Adoption Promotion!Hop on down to OC Animal Care and FIND SOME BUNNY TO LOVE!

January 18, 2020
11:00 AMRabbit Adoption Promotion!Hop on down to OC Animal Care and FIND SOME BUNNY TO LOVE!

January 19, 2020
11:00 AMRabbit Adoption Promotion!Hop on down to OC Animal Care and FIND SOME BUNNY TO LOVE!

