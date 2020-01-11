We would like to announce the resignation of Mike Kaviani, current Director of OC Animal Care. Mr. Kaviani has accepted the position of Chief Program Officer for a national non-profit organization and will transition from his role at the County by the end of the year.

Mr. Kaviani joined OC Animal Care in August 2018 and has been a valuable member of the County’s team, sharing his animal welfare expertise. His work and contributions have been instrumental in initiating the implementation of OC Animal Care’s Strategic Plan. As a result, OC Animal Care has seen positive outcomes such as an increase in live release rates, expansion of the kitten foster program, and initiation of dog play groups to provide animal enrichment.

A recruitment will begin immediately for a permanent replacement. In the interim, OC Animal Care will continue to be guided by its strategic plan, and we are confident the progress and good work will continue.